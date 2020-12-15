Local business puts COVID-19 vaccine in deep freeze

It’s an essential part of getting the COVID-19 vaccine distributed safely, now a company in Summerville works to assemble medical-grade freezers at a record pace.
Tucked back into Varnfield Drive, it’s possible that nobody even knew such a company existed in Summerville, but a global pandemic put the spotlight on Horizon Scientific (HS), Inc. and cold storage. The company got the attention of Gov. Henry McMaster, who took a tour of their 170-thousand-foot facility on Dec. 15.
“Isn’t it interesting that here with this coronavirus pandemic among us and here we have in South Carolina one of the key parts to keeping our people safe, healthy and productive,” said McMaster.
The current vaccine has to be stored at -80C, it takes some engineering and technology to get things that cold for a long period of time. Horizon Scientific is now as busy as ever.
“We’re the only manufacturer for ULT, ultra-low temperature freezers in South Carolina and one of just a handful in the United States that manufactures that and that is what is required for the Pfizer vaccine,” said Laura Steiner, President of Horizon Scientific, Inc.
The company is also involved in getting units ready to support storage of additional vaccines from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Astra Zeneca and others.
“We’ve taken more orders in the past two months than we have in two-years,” said Steiner. “We have been in this business for over 20-years and as soon as the virus hit that pandemic level we really knew that we would play a critical role.”
The surge in demand for the freezers has forced the company to double their workforce. HS, began planning with their supply chains months ago to make sure they could begin shipping out new units locally and across the country.
“We wanted to showcase what we do here and what South Carolina is doing, what our team is doing,” said Steiner. “We’re very proud to be a part of this and play a critical role in the deployment and administration of the vaccine.”