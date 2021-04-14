Local artist's work featured at the Arts Center of Greenwood

Summerville community member Abigail Lynn was recently featured in the Lander University Art Department’s B.F.A. Exhibit, as announced by the Lander University on April 9.
As part of the inaugural art walk hosted by the university, Lynn's work was showcased at The Arts Center of Greenwood, which was one of several stops along the path of galleries featured that night. A recent press release from the University noted the show's significance as it was the first opening night hosted at the center since March 2020.
Lynn’s work was titled “Thread of Mind,” which featured paintings of her friends as well as a self-portrait. The exhibit also paired a collection of sculptural items she found while on walks, like moss and mushrooms, positioned around the paintings.
As one of only six students out of the University’s art program whose work was displayed, Lynn’s passion for creating was evident.
“I poured my heart and soul into this,” Lynn said in a press release.
Although the exhibit was a culmination of Lynn's work done throughout her time attending Lander, Lynn says that she plans to continue creating even after she graduates.
“I will continue making art every single day,” Lynn said.