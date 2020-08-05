Library reaches out to community during pandemic

Welp, to put it mildly, 2020 has been quite the year (and it’s barely half over). The summer is upon us, but so much is uncertain and so much has changed in such a short period of time, that it’s hard to focus on enjoying summertime shenanigans and fun.
As we all try to find our “new normal,” many of us are looking to familiar places and activities to help us feel grounded. Well, look no further because your Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) has just what you need to help keep the kiddos’ minds active and chase away some of those summertime blues:
Summer Reading Program. (It’s not too late to join.)
What: Read and win prizes. The 2020 theme is Imagine Your Story. In addition to books, E-books, E-Audiobooks and E-Magazines are also welcome.
For Whom: All Ages
When: Now until August 7 – Your completed reading log must be submitted by August 14
Where: Online. Download or print your reading log at https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/summer-reading/. E-books, E-Audiobooks and E-Magazines can be found at https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/e-books-e-magazines/.
For more information: Please contact Sharon Fashion at sharon.fashion@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-4227.
Dye it Blue. Virtual Field Trip
What: A Virtual Field Trip with Education Coordinator for Old Santee Canal Park, Kristin Threet, to explore the history and dyeing techniques of indigo. “During this field trip, students will encounter the beautiful Old Santee Canal Park without leaving their homes. Kristin will teach the history of indigo cultivation in South Carolina, including planting, dyeing and processing techniques and the importance of indigo in our colonial economy” (Shannon Duffy, Young Adult Librarian for BCLS).
For Whom: Ages 12-17
When: Now until August 12
Where: Online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GM7az9KrkyA&feature=youtu.be. After going on the field trip, please complete a survey at https://forms/gle/65WeE3LRKV5oKHE8.
For more information: Please contact Shannon Duffy at mary.duffy@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-4278
Give Our Books New Looks Art Contest
What: Art Contest for 3rd-5th grade students to design a new cover or draw a scene from a favorite book and be entered to win a prize. A template can be downloaded or located at any BCLS branch.
For Whom: 3rd-5th grade students
When: Students will need to submit all artwork by August 31. One entry per person.
Where: Online at https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/summer-reading/ (scroll down and there is a link on the right entitled “Rules and Template” under “Printable Reading Logs and Contest Rules”).
For more information: Please contact Sharon Fashion at sharon.fashion@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-4227.
Dragon Tales and Pirate Sails
What: Dragon Tales and Pirate Sails with Tim Sonefelt, Founder/Instructor. This is a new program that features puppetry, magic, and lots of fun and also encourages reading and joining the Summer Reading Program.
For Whom: Ages 7-13
When: Now until August 31
Where: Online, anytime, at https://www.facebook.com/BerkeleyLibrarySC/video/
For more information: Please contact Sharon Fashion at sharon.fashion@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-4227.
Miss September & Friends Presents
“What If Reading Could Unlock the doors to Our Imagination?”
What: Join Miss September & friends for magic, puppetry, music, dancing, cheers, and fun in their summer virtual program.
For Whom: Young Ages
When: All Summer
Where: Online, anytime, at http://youtu.be/sd0m1xQsynQ
For more information: Please contact Sharon Fashion at sharon.fashion@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-4227.
Virtual Storytime
What: Join our Storytime staff for two to three stories, singing, and laughter
For Whom: Ages 3+
When: Tuesdays @10:30am, All Summer
Where: Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/BerkeleyLibrarySC/
For more information: Please contact Sharon Fashion at sharon.fashion@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-4227.
In addition to enjoying these fun-filled virtual programs, you can still check out books from your local BCLS library. The library offers curbside service for pickup of library books and materials. In three quick and easy steps, you can find yourself enjoying a great summer read in the comfort of your own home. First, reserve a book by using the library’s website or by calling them. Then, look for an email or call from the library, and finally, schedule a date and time for curbside service. Easy Peasy. See you at the Library (well, sort of)