LC Knight retains seat; Hargett loses to challenger Friddle

Final results for some races have been released in Tuesday's Primary Election.
Closely watched races included the Dorchester County Sheriff's race, which was retained by the incumbent LC Knight. Knight collected 10,501 votes; his opponent, Mike Turner received 7,544 votes.
Sitting County Councilman Larry Harget was upset by his opponent, Todd Friddle. Friddle recieved 1,400 votes to Hargett's 1,000 votes.
All results are considered unofficial until they are certified.
Dorchester County saw a 22.09 percent turnout of registered voters, Tuesday.
Next door in Berkeley County, counting continued into the night with no official winner named in one of two county council races.
Council member Dan Owens, the incumbent, skated to victory with a sound win over challenger Charles E Schuster. The other incumbent seeking a return to office, Josh Whitley, appeared to have a clear lead over challenger Boyd Gregg, although late into Tuesday evening Whitley led by just 451 votes with 97 percent of precincts reporting.
OTHER RESULTS
DORCHESTER COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES
Precincts reporting: 81 of 81
Dorchester County Sheriff
LC Knight (I): 10,501
Mike Turner: 7,554
Dorchester County Council District 4
Todd Friddle: 1,400
Larry Hargett (I): 1,000
BERKELEY COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES
Precincts reporting: 94 of 96
Berkeley County County Council Dist. 1
Dan Owens: 1,214
Charles E. Schuster: 643
Berkeley County County Council Dist. 2
Boyd Gregg: 1,677
Josh Whitley: 2,128
STATE OFFICES
Number of counties reporting: 23 of 46. Number of precincts reporting: 1,275 of 2,261.
State Senate, District 32 - Democrat
Ted Brown: 1,317
Manley Marvell Collins: 126
Ronnie A Sabb: 5,598
Kelly Spann: 980
State Senate, Dist. 39 - Democrat
Cindy Evans: 1,250
William R Johnson: 396
Jerry Montgomery: 153
Vernon Stephens: 1,617
State Senate, Dist. 41 - Democrat
Jason Mills: 2,134
Sam Skardon: 4,398
State Senate, Dist. 44 - Democrat
Debbie Chatman Bryant: 5,280
Kris DeLorme: 892
State Senate, District 44 - Republican
Brian Adams: 6,256
Gayla McSwain: 3,935
State House of Rep., Dist 94 - Democrat
Patricia Cannon: 980
Damian Daly: 685
State House of Rep., Dist. 94 - Republican
Gil Gatch: 1,215
Evan Guthrie: 963
State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Democrat
Jen Gibson: 1,215
Donna Brown Newton: 963
State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Republican
David Herndon: 1,533
Shawn Pinkston: 1,041
Mark Smith: 1,989
Chris Staubes: 1,312
State House of Rep., Dist. 100 - Republican
Sylleste Davis: 3,658
Tom Fernandez: 3,617
State House of Rep., Dist. 109 - Democrat
James Johnson: 1,180
Deon Tedder: 1,028
Jeff Wilder: 818
State House of Rep., Dist. 113 - Democrat
Raneisha J Holmes: 616
Marvin R Pendarvis: 1,590
State House of Rep., Dist. 117 - Republican
Bill Crosby: 1,076
Jordan Pace: 1,339
U.S. OFFICES
US. Senate - Republican
Duke Buckner: 16,444
Lindsey Graham: 186,624
Michael LaPierre: 45,969
Joe Reynolds: 24,929
U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 1 - Republican
Chris Cox: 6,021
Kathy Landing: 15,567
Nancy Mace: 34,350
Brad Mole: 3,716