breaking top story urgent
2020 Primary Election Results

LC Knight retains seat; Hargett loses to challenger Friddle

  • Updated
Primary Election
Buy Now

Primary election voting was steady at Summerville High School June 9.

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Final results for some races have been released in Tuesday's Primary Election.

Closely watched races included the Dorchester County Sheriff's race, which was retained by the incumbent LC Knight. Knight collected 10,501 votes; his opponent, Mike Turner received 7,544 votes.

Sitting County Councilman Larry Harget was upset by his opponent, Todd Friddle. Friddle recieved 1,400 votes to Hargett's 1,000 votes.

All results are considered unofficial until they are certified.

Dorchester County saw a 22.09 percent turnout of registered voters, Tuesday.

Next door in Berkeley County, counting continued into the night with no official winner named in one of two county council races.

Council member Dan Owens, the incumbent, skated to victory with a sound win over challenger Charles E Schuster. The other incumbent seeking a return to office, Josh Whitley, appeared to have a clear lead over challenger Boyd Gregg, although late into Tuesday evening Whitley led by just 451 votes with 97 percent of precincts reporting. 

OTHER RESULTS

DORCHESTER COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES

Precincts reporting: 81 of 81

Dorchester County Sheriff

LC Knight (I): 10,501

Mike Turner: 7,554

Dorchester County Council District 4

Todd Friddle: 1,400

Larry Hargett (I): 1,000

BERKELEY COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES

Precincts reporting: 94 of 96

Berkeley County County Council Dist. 1

Dan Owens: 1,214

Charles E. Schuster: 643

Berkeley County County Council Dist. 2

Boyd Gregg: 1,677

Josh Whitley: 2,128

STATE OFFICES

Number of counties reporting: 23 of 46. Number of precincts reporting: 1,275 of 2,261.

State Senate, District 32 - Democrat

Ted Brown: 1,317

Manley Marvell Collins: 126

Ronnie A Sabb: 5,598

Kelly Spann: 980

State Senate, Dist. 39 - Democrat

Cindy Evans: 1,250

William R Johnson: 396

Jerry Montgomery: 153

Vernon Stephens: 1,617

State Senate, Dist. 41 - Democrat

Jason Mills: 2,134

Sam Skardon: 4,398

State Senate, Dist. 44 - Democrat

Debbie Chatman Bryant: 5,280

Kris DeLorme: 892

State Senate, District 44 - Republican

Brian Adams: 6,256

Gayla McSwain: 3,935

State House of Rep., Dist 94 - Democrat

Patricia Cannon: 980

Damian Daly: 685

State House of Rep., Dist. 94 - Republican

Gil Gatch: 1,215

Evan Guthrie: 963

State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Democrat

Jen Gibson: 1,215

Donna Brown Newton: 963

State House of Rep., Dist. 99 - Republican

David Herndon: 1,533

Shawn Pinkston: 1,041

Mark Smith: 1,989

Chris Staubes: 1,312

State House of Rep., Dist. 100 - Republican

Sylleste Davis: 3,658

Tom Fernandez: 3,617

State House of Rep., Dist. 109 - Democrat

James Johnson: 1,180

Deon Tedder: 1,028

Jeff Wilder: 818

State House of Rep., Dist. 113 - Democrat

Raneisha J Holmes: 616

Marvin R Pendarvis: 1,590

State House of Rep., Dist. 117 - Republican

Bill Crosby: 1,076

Jordan Pace: 1,339

U.S. OFFICES

US. Senate - Republican

Duke Buckner: 16,444

Lindsey Graham: 186,624

Michael LaPierre: 45,969

Joe Reynolds: 24,929

U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 1 - Republican

Chris Cox: 6,021

Kathy Landing: 15,567

Nancy Mace: 34,350

Brad Mole: 3,716

Friends2Follow