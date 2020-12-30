Law enforcement plans holiday checkpoints

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit in conjunction with Target Zero has a goal to ensure the safety of Dorchester County residents during the holiday season.
Local law enforcement urges anyone that plans to drink to have a designated driver or use a ride share app.
Through Jan 1 there will be an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, including numerous DUI saturations and checkpoints.
The Sheriff’s Office is conducting these checkpoints in response to collisions, traffic complaints and previous enforcement.
The driver will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints (when applicable) and any other violations that may be visible to the deputy.
Officials asked that drivers be patient and use caution when then see blue lights and law enforcement on our roadways.
Deputies will conduct safety checkpoints at the following locations starting around 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve:
- 200 block of Orangeburg Road.
- Highway 165 in the area of Renken Drive.
In addition to these checkpoints deputies will patrol various locations throughout the county to deter and enforce traffic violations.