Latest COVID-19 update from DHEC

The Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest COVID-19 numbers for July 15. In the agency’s daily statement said there are 1,850 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus. There are no additional confirmed deaths and five new probable deaths.
Locally Charleston County has 214 new cases, Berkeley County has 62 new cases and Dorchester has 45 new cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 62,071, probable cases to 174, confirmed deaths to 984 and 14 probable deaths. DHEC said There are currently 1,560 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 206 of those patients are currently on ventilators.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on July 14, was 8,575 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.
More than 90 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide. DHEC reports currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through August 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you.
The agency’s July 15, report said as of July 15, 2,951 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,853 are in use, which is a 72.69% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently used, 1,560 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
DHEC said that evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. The agency continues to stress social distancing, wearing a mask in public and avoiding group gatherings.