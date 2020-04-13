Large tornado spotted west of Cottageville headed toward Summerville

Damage reports from a tornado spotted west of Summerville early Monday morning still coming in, but it appears no fatalities have been reported.
A tornado warding has since expired, but according to The National Weather Service in Charleston at 7 a.m. a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located just west of Cottageville, moving east at 50 mph.
Emergency dispatchers reported many downed trees and some power outages west of Summerville in the Jedburg area. Fire alarms also have been reported, but no fire damage has yet been reported.
This is a developing story.