Keeping prisons and the public safe: The convicted in a COVID-19 world

On the first of every month the South Carolina Department Corrections (SCDC) does its inmate release. Those serving time at any of the agency’s institutions are let go to begin their journey after finishing their sentence.
On Friday, May 1, 2020, it will be no different. The Department of Corrections said between 400 to 500 inmates will be released—those are the average numbers before, COVID-19. The virus may delay some exit times for inmates because parole hearings had to be suspended due to social distancing.
“About 175 hearings have been postponed,” said Pete O’Boyle Public Information Coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons (PPP). “We’re working to get those hearings rescheduled as soon as possible.”
Where the Department of Corrections is concerned, other than dealing with a global pandemic, it’s business as usual and normal inmate releases will continue. On the inside, as of April, 28, SCDC reports 45 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus along with 15 inmates throughout its 21 facilities.
Most of the positive cases with staff are at the Broad River facility in Columbia. At this time, Kirkland and Allendale are the only two facilities where inmates have tested positive.
The agency put plans in place in March that allow only essential staff inside the prisons and they are frequently screened and questioned. There are no volunteers or visitors allowed inside. Inmates have not been placed on any type of lockdown but there are social distancing rules in place. Prisoners are supplied masks and they clean their cells every two hours.
“We have worked incredibly hard to keep this virus out of our institutions,” said Chrysti Shain, Director of Communications at the Department of Corrections. “The inmates are responding very well, they know it’s not in their community, and they don’t want it to be.”
And contrary to rumors swirling outside of prison walls, no inmates can be released early due to the potential for an outbreak on the inside. Unlike most of those being held at county detention centers, the over 17,000 men and women locked up in SCDC facilities have all been convicted.
“There has been a lot of misinformation about our ability to release someone before their sentence is up, and it’s giving families false hope,” Shain said.
“We have spoken to many families who have called asking you know, I’ve heard this and people are getting released early, what can I do about my, husband, my family member, my loved one but there is just no legal mechanism to do that.”
Because prison life must go on, recently SCDC received a rapid response test kit, Shain said they were given enough supplies to conduct 70 test on inmates. While the tests help there is certainly not enough, right now, to give one to every inmate exiting the prisons on the first of every month.
The SCDC said inmates will be screened before leaving and family members on site who are there to greet them, will be placed in an area to limit access to staff and the institutions.
“We have a whole protocol we’re following, if someone [a prisoner] shows symptoms or have been near someone who has tested positive they are quarantined,” Shain said.