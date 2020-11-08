Katie’s Krops launches 2021 grower search

Katie’s Krops, a non-profit that empowers youth to grow a healthy end to hunger one vegetable garden at a time, has launched its 2021 National Grower Search.
In 2021 Katie’s Krops will welcome 75 new children from across the country to start Katie’s Krops gardens in their communities to help reduce food insecurity across our nation.
New Growers will receive all-inclusive grower boxes that will be shipped directly to their homes. The 75 new young growers will join the team of children across the United States who have been gardening with Katie’s Krops for 11 years.
Children ages 7-16 in the United States are eligible to apply to become Katie’s Krops Growers and start a vegetable garden in their communities where the whole harvest is used to alleviate food insecurity.
Children who are selected to become Katie’s Krops Growers will receive an all-inclusive grower box, complete with everything necessary to start their own garden.
Children selected as Growers are eligible for funds to continue to grow year after year, making their gardens and their projects sustainable.
“As so many things have changed with 2020, we felt that it was only appropriate to change our growing model and welcome more growers than ever before," said Katie Stagliano, founder and chief executive gardener of Katie’s Krops. "We want children to be able to start Katie's Krops Gardens in the safety of their own backyards, patios or balconies.
"With so much uncertainty but an undeniable rising need for healthy food across the country by families struggling during the pandemic, we wanted to create a model that would allow youth to have everything they needed right at their fingertips," Stagliano said. "Our grower kits allow youth to start a garden in their backyard, on their balcony, on their windowsill, etc., making it easier for healthy fresh food to be accessible to those who need it most,”
To date, young Katie’s Krops growers have donated more than 450,000 pounds of fresh produce to help individuals and families struggle with food insecurity and hunger across the country and Africa.
The application period runs through Dec. 31 to complete and mail in the application. Early applications are encouraged and will be weighted heavily in the decision process. Applications can be found on the Katie’s Krops website, www.KatiesKrops.com/apply.