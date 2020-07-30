JSL Summerville continues to give back despite COVID-19

The Junior Service League of Summerville continues to impact the Summerville community during these unprecedented times. During the 2019-2020 league year JSL of Summerville provided 2114 volunteer hours and donated $45,011 to Dorchester School District Two and Dorchester School District Four schools, partner nonprofits and the Public Works Art Center.
Due to COVID-19, JSL of Summerville has canceled the Derby party but thanks to event sponsors, the organization still provided more than $12,000 to local partner nonprofit organizations.
“I could not be more proud of how our members served this community in spite of a difficult year,” Beth Myers, 2019-2020 JSL president. “While we are disappointed that the 2020 Derby Party will not take place, we celebrate the volunteer hours served and funds raised by the League throughout the year and the impact we had this year and in the years to come.”
The success of the Junior Service League of Summerville this year would not have been made possible without the continued support of its event sponsors and community members.
The club provided the following list of Derby Party sponsors:
Rose Blanket Sponsor: Taylor Charpia Real Estate.
Blue Ribbon Sponsors:
Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Donehue.
Germain Dermatology.
Gulf Stream Construction.
Innovative Resource Management.
Jackson Pediatric Dentistry.
Knight’s Companies.
Lake Shore Global Solutions.
Leviner Law Firm.
Lowcountry Women’s Specialists.
PruittHealth.
Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill
and Southern Smiles.
Winners Circle Sponsors:
Deaton Dental.
Roni Haskell.
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Southern Coast.
Jett’s Pizza.
Live Oak Property Management.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Pratt.
Dr. and Mrs. Bob Randall.
Tupper Family.
Weeks & Irvine.
The 2021 Derby Party is scheduled for May 1 at the historic Linwood Inn.
The Junior Service League of Summerville has promoted volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the Summerville community since 1988.
The league is currently accepting applications for new members. For more information, visit JSLSummerville.com.