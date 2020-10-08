In-Person Absentee Voting: How to do it ...

In-person absentee voting will be available at the follosing locations:
St. George: Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office, 201 Johnston Street in St. George, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, through Nov. 2.
Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 201 Johnston Street in St. George, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Summerville: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-30.
North Charleston: Wescott Park Community Center, 9006 Dorchester Road, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 19-30.
By-Mail
Voters that wish to vote absentee by mail may request an absentee application:
By mailing a request to the Voter Registration Office, 201 Johnston Street, St. George, SC 29477
In-person at the Voter Registration Office, 201 Johnston Street in St. George
By phone at 843-563-0132
By fax at 843-563-0186
By email to vote@dorchestercountysc.gov
The deadline to return the application by mail is Oct. 24. The deadline to return the application in-person is 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Voters are advised to request by-mail ballots as soon as possible as there is no guarantee that a ballot mailed on Oct. 30 will be received by the voter and returned to the Election Commission by Election Day.