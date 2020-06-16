IceHouse temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The IceHouse, a restaurant in downtown Summerville, has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The restaurant shared the news on social media and said it will reopen once all employees have been tested and are negative.
“We are in the process of following all the guidelines to reopen as soon as possible as long as everyone is safe,” the post read.
Other Lowcountry restaurants have also closed temporarily after employees contracted the novel coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that every person takes steps to avoid spreading the virus; wash hands often, avoid close contact with others, and wear a facial covering when within six feet of others.