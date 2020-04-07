‘I think it was my purpose,’ fabric artists sew masks for healthcare workers

Liz Fortin misses teaching her regular sit-and-sew classes at People Places & Quilts but her tribe has recently shifted their focus to a collective goal: sewing masks for healthcare workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It makes my heart feel better,” Fortin said. “I just want to know that somebody out there is going to get use out of it.”
Fortin has loved sewing since she was a child. In the early stages of the pandemic she realized a need for cloth masks when her sister who works at a dialysis clinic said the facility was in desperate need of personal protective equipment.
“She said they have nothing,” Fortin said. “It’s amazing to me that in this country that we live in, that we don't have the simplest of supplies. My dad was in World War II and I know what it is like to use what you have and make a purpose out of it.”
Fortin followed guidance from the Deaconess Health Systems website to make masks for her sister and other friends who work in the healthcare industry. The webpage provides information on organizations accepting mask donations.
Fortin, like everyone else, has experienced additional anxiety under the threat of COVID-19, but she has found joy in using her colorful, fun fabrics for good.
“For years and years I've been storing these unique fabrics and now it’s great to be able to give someone a smile through them,” Fortin said.
She’s sewn masks out of fabric decorated with hot dogs, tabasco sauce, dogs, and chicken coops. Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised all Americans to wear masks while outside of their homes, Fortin expects her work to continue for quite some time. Wearing masks won’t protect individuals from getting COVID-19, but it will help lessen the spread of the virus because the masks prevent small respiratory droplets from spreading into the air when a person talks, coughs, or sneezes.
Fellow sewing professional Vicki Waisnor is also making masks for friends and family members. She said her sister is a nurse and works in a remote area of Virginia where there is a need for cloth masks to cover the N95 masks.
“I’m just going down the list of my family and making masks for everyone,” Waisnor said. “I’m hoping once I am done, this will all be over.”
Waisnor is donating her homemade masks to anyone who needs them. It typically takes about ten minutes for her to cut the fabric and sew a mask. First she used twill for the straps but then switched to elastic and lastly she began just making straps out of fabric. Once the sewing is finished, masks are washed and dried before they are placed into sterile bags and mailed.
“I feel that I am able to contribute to a very unusual situation that none of us have ever been through,” Waisnor said. “My husband is helping to trim and iron the fabric- it’s nice because I don’t get him in the sewing room very often.”