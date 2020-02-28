‘I came back with a sense of common humanity,’ George McDaniel’s recount of Vietnam War

On one unforgettable day in 1969, George McDaniel and his comrades in the 1st Infantry Division, 18th Regiment, were preparing to be air-lifted out of an ambush site in a jungle near Lai Khe, Vietnam.
Suddenly the group heard movement off the opposite side of the road near the ambush they had set up to kill Viet Cong soldiers. McDaniel’s platoon had positioned themselves into three groups covering about 100 meters of a main road.
A party of about 35 Communist soldiers came out onto the road from a concealed secondary road and neared the ambush site. McDaniel’s group, (Mike Platoon) began to blow their claymore mines one after another. Most of the Viet Cong men were killed by the remote-controlled mines but some survived.
“One VC was crawling up on my position and I could hear him coming up through the elephant grass,” McDaniel said. “I threw a fragmentation grenade in his direction and he stopped.”
After the ambush, McDaniel, a 25-year-old draftee from Georgia, left his position and searched for the enemy soldier he knew he had killed.
Fifty years have passed since that day yet McDaniel still has regular flashbacks to the sight of the dead soldier.
As McDaniel began to sweep the area, he followed a blood trail to find a wounded Viet Cong soldier hiding beneath a bush. McDaniel contacted his lieutenant by radio and asked what he should do. He was instructed to leave the enemy soldier. Once the area was cleared, McDaniel returned to the man and made sure he didn’t have any weapons on him.
“His legs were broken, we called the medic and gave him morphine,” McDaniel said. “I was telling him, ‘you’re going to be OK, you’re going to be OK’.”
A medivac helicopter arrived and McDaniel hoisted the man up and carried him to the chopper.
“He was no longer an enemy, he was a wounded person,” McDaniel said.
Carrying the man to safety did not lead to a “Damascus experience,” McDaniel said. It did not instantly transform him into a “peacenik.” But it did instill a sense of common humanity that has influenced the rest of his life.
McDaniel said the experience taught him that the labels that people put on one another- for ethnicity, race, religion, or even political parties- are in the end, meaningless.
“They’re just tags and when we really get down to it- we are all human beings and we need to treat one another accordingly,” McDaniel said.
Vietnam veterans from Mike Platoon stayed in touch for decades after the war ended. McDaniel considers himself lucky because not many of his friends were killed in action during the conflict. Living the life of a soldier hardened him, he said. Killing enemy soldiers and watching helplessly as innocent Vietnamese people were killed by accident just because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time; it wasn’t long before he became a little numbed and desensitized.
“It makes you value life all the more but also, you kill people and it becomes not so valuable,” McDaniel said. “Like so many soldiers over time in combat, things like fighting for patriotism, freedom, the flag, or democracy became abstractions you’d hear in ceremonial speeches and that fell away, because in the reality of the field- you fought to protect your buddies and yourself so you’d all get back home alive, not in a body bag.”
McDaniel and other draftees made up about 25 percent of the U.S. forces who fought “in country” during the Vietnam War. Roughly 17,000 of those who were drafted were killed.
The odds were not good. One out of every 10 Americans who fought in the conflict was a casualty.
McDaniel had been opposed to the conflict early on and even protested against the Vietnam War while in college. After graduating, he was serving in the Peace Corp and working in Togo, West Africa when he received a notice from the draft board and had to return home. He was drafted for two years of service in the U.S. Army.
Following basic training and advanced infantry training he was sent to Vietnam in an area between Saigon and Cambodia. Day by day, the reconnaissance work had his comrades scouting for enemy base camps and intercepting movement of enemy troops.
There were about 80 people in his company and 20 men in his platoon. McDaniel remembers trekking through the jungle for miles, often times he was carrying almost his entire body weight in equipment. The men slept on the ground during missions, they couldn’t dig foxholes because that would have given away their location to the enemy soldiers.
On a typical operation, in addition to his M16 and ammunition, he carried grenades, claymore mines, his radio along with extra batteries, and flares. Stored in a sock tied to his rucksack were food rations, he kept several quarts of water on him too.
By 1970 he was discharged and back home. The transition was jarring. McDaniel described his homecoming as somewhat of an isolating experience because he came back alone and began the process of assimilating into an “alternative world.”
“It was just so weird coming back because my friends had gone on to law school or medical school, they had married and had children...I returned to Atlanta and it was strange,” McDaniel said. “It was like an alternative world; they couldn’t relate to (the Vietnam War).
It took several months for him to adjust but McDaniel went on to get a masters in arts at Brown University and later a PhD in history from Duke University. A fellowship with the Smithsonian introduced him to the whole world of teaching through museums rather than in classrooms. It was at the Smithsonian that he met his wife, Mary Sue Nunn McDaniel. The couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in June. They raised two sons; George Hodnett McDaniel and James Nunn McDaniel.
McDaniel later became executive director of Drayton Hall, a position he held for 25 years before retiring in 2015. He is currently the chairman for the Ashley Scenic River Advisory Council, which works to protect and guide conservation of the river.