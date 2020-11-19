Hutchinson Square to host Junior Service League Christmas events

The Junior Service League of Summerville has announced its annual holiday event dates for 2020: Christmas on the Square Dec. 5-18, and PJ's with Santa on Dec. 5.
Christmas on the Square features an array of Christmas trees created by local businesses, organizations, schools, and individuals. Members of the community are invited to tour the display, located in Hutchinson Square, and vote for their favorite.
Votes are only $0.25 each and will be collected at Guerin's Pharmacy, Cuppa Manna Cafe, Simple Treasures and Wine & Tapas Bar. Voting runs from Dec. 6-13.
JSL's fourth annual PJ's with Santa event will be a little different this year with the current state of social distancing. This year children are still welcome to don their favorite Christmas pajamas for parents to take their pictures with Santa, but we ask that you please wear a mask. Also this year, a free showing of "The Polar Express" will be presented in Hutchinson Square. Resident are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy the movie.
A donation of $5 per person will help support the JSL School Supply Fund.
Due to COVID-19, a maximum of 200 people may attend at this event, so participants must have a ticket from EventBrite to be able to see Santa and watch the movie.
Proceeds of both events support JSL of Summerville's School Supply Fund for Dorchester school districts 2 and 4.
For more information about Junior Service League of Summerville or these events, visit JSLSummerville.com.