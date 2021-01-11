Human Trafficking Report: Dorchester County drops out of top five

from A1
In his annual report on human trafficking, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson presented data that showed Dorchester County had dropped out of the top five counties reporting human trafficking.
The report details the efforts of the State Task Force to combat human trafficking. Member efforts continue to assist victims, prosecute traffickers, and prevent human trafficking from happening in our state.
Wilson welcomed leadership from state agencies, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the State Legislature to share in the report’s release.
Wilson reported the top five counties for reported human trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Number one for human trafficking reports in South Carolina is Horry County for the second year. The remaining counties, in order, included Charleston, Greenville, Richland and Anderson counties. Dorchester dropped out of the top five in this year’s report.
Being in the top five doesn’t necessarily mean those counties have the most human trafficking, Wilson said. Counties with active regional human trafficking task forces have raised awareness about the crime and how to report it, so being one of the top counties could be because it’s reported more, not because it’s happening there more.
There were 139 cases of human trafficking reported in this year’s annual report. Wilson also reported 179 victim cases through the hotline alone.
“The State Task Force continues its efforts, in collaboration with regional task forces across the state, to raise awareness of the National Human Trafficking Hotline number so victims can reach out for help and community members can report suspected incidents,” said Attorney General Wilson. “We thank members across the state for their determination and hard work in combatting this heinous crime.”
Attorney General Wilson also announced new partnerships with the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services. Both agencies will be represented on a new State Task Force Advisory Council that was launched in 2020.
Additionally, Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach spoke to his department’s efforts to respond to minor victims of both sex and labor trafficking during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also shared efforts to further educate DSS staff across the state in 2021 to better ensure the identification of potential victims.
Collaboration is central to the Task Force’s multi-sector approach to preventing human trafficking in the state.
The Task Force, through the Attorney General’s Office, leveraged new and existing partnerships throughout 2020 to combat the crime, according to the report. The State Task Force established a new partnership with the South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA).
This partnership was formed with the recognition that while the aging population is at risk of human trafficking victimization, there are few anti-human trafficking efforts underway in South Carolina to address their vulnerability.
Together, SCDOA and the Task Force aim to share resources, implement trainings, and collaborate on additional efforts.
First Lady of South Carolina Peggy McMaster shared the Governor’s Proclamation declaring January Human Trafficking Awareness Month in South Carolina. She thanked the public for their continued efforts to spread awareness and remains committed to helping raise awareness about the crime while encouraging more people to get involved in the anti-human trafficking movement.
For more information on the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force and to read the 2020 Annual Report, visit humantrafficking.scag.gov or www.scag.gov.