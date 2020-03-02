How to Prepare for Potential Coronavirus Outbreak

Dorchester County is closely monitoring developments involving the coronavirus and is following the interim guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Some of the strategies are standard practice as it relates to encouraging sick employees to stay home and performing routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.
In the event that cases are reported within South Carolina, Dorchester County will follow the lead of state health agencies.
Additionally, Dorchester County Emergency Management in coordination with County Administration has asked all county departments and offices to review and update their continuity of operations plans to ensure minimal disruption to county operations.
"In the meantime we encourage residents to continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC guidance," officials said in a statement released last week.