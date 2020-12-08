Holiday crimes of opportunity

It’s that time of year and more packages than ever are being delivered to homes.
Sometimes those packages have to sit on the porch until someone gets home to take them inside.
Meantime, porch pirates, wanting to take the items are on the lookout.
Law enforcement offers warnings on how to avoid such thefts all year but the holidays are the busiest time for package thieves.
Police say to make sure your packages end up in the right hands, it’s suggested getting a P.O. Box at the local Post Office. Other tips include getting your packages delivered to your work or office or asking your neighbors to grab the packages.
To avoid becoming a victim it’s also suggested that a signature be required upon arrival, installing a security camera and insuring the delivered items.
There are other thieves out there looking to take advantage of those into holiday giving. Scammers are now shopping for easy victims. Some tips and some red flags from The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs include.
If the person who contacts you asks you to pay in prepaid debit cards, gift cards, wire or bank transfer. Prepaid debit and gift cards are used like cash. Once in the hands of a fraudster, the money is gone and nearly impossible to trace. Same goes for a wire or bank transfer.
The person who contacts you asks you to verify personal information. Scammers love cash, the SCDCA said, but your private information is just as valuable. Whether it’s an email, over the phone or text message, never give any private information to a cold-caller. This approach is common with fake shipping notifications, delivery and tech scams.
If there are questions about donations to a charity. You may be feeling more generous around the holidays and scammers create fake charities to take your hard-earned money. Before donating, go to the SC Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered or call 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484).
The SCDCA says if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. If a product is advertised with a rock-bottom price compared to the suggested retail price, it’s a huge red flag of a scam. Be wary of deeply discounted prices, especially on third-party sites like eBay, Amazon and Facebook Marketplace.
Always do research by looking at reviews and checking other retailers for price comparisons. Selling something? Be wary of a scammer sending you a check for more than they owe, asking you to deposit it and return the extra cash.
SCDCA warns to pick your payment type wisely. Pay with a credit card when shopping online. It offers extra fraud protection, limiting what you owe if someone steals your information and allowing you to dispute certain charges, including if you don’t receive your order. Also, unlike a debit card, a credit card isn’t a direct line into your checking account.