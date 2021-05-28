Heritage Center honors Summerville's only fatal casualty from WW I

Memorial Day: Clarence A. Dunning
The American Legion Post #21 is nestled among the pines on the fringe of Azalea Park in Summerville. It is much like any other American Legion Post where service men from around our community gather to support one another and remember the sacrifices.
One of those men who made the ultimate sacrifice is Summerville’s only World War I casualty, for whom the Post is named. The Dorchester Heritage Center wishes to honor PVT Clarence A. Dunning this Memorial Day.
During the late 1800s and early 1900s, many immigrants came to the U.S. The largest group of immigrants came from Germany during this time. Members of the Dunning family were among those seeking a new start in the U.S.
Clarence was born in Charleston on October 18, 1889. He was the son of Francis A. Dunning and the former Catherine D. Busch of Summerville. Clarence grew up in Summerville and lived on Gum Street. He had three brothers, John, Henry and Herbert, and one sister, Emma. Clarence was the second youngest child. He enjoyed a typical childhood, growing up in the small-town life that Summerville offered. He attended Quakenbush Private School and Summerville Public School.
Life was good for the young Summerville man and, on April 30th, 1914, Clarence was married to Lottie Bell Berrie. Clarence was employed as a grocery clerk by J.M. Dawling at 29 Wentworth Street in Charleston. The 1917 Charleston City Directory also lists Clarence as working in a grocery store at 343 East Bay Street.
While Clarence was enjoying a peaceful life in Summerville, the darkness of war came across Europe. The Great War, as it was known, began on 28th July 1914 when the Austro-Hungarian heir Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife were assassinated in Sarajevo. As one European country after another declared an alliance with another, soon the war grew to engulf all of Europe and then spread across the world to become a global conflict.
On the 7th of May 1915, a German U Boat torpedoed and sank the British liner RMS Lusitania, killing 128 Americans. Despite this, President Woodrow Wilson campaigned with the slogan “He kept us out of war” and won a narrow victory in 1916.
However, in January of 1917, Germany again resumed unrestricted submarine warfare and threatened that more American lives would be lost in the conflict. Additionally, the British intercepted a message sent by the German Foreign Minister to Mexico, promising financial support if Mexico would join them to wage war on the United States. After presenting this intercepted message, known as the Zimmerman telegraph, to President Wilson and after the sinking of seven U.S. merchant ships by submarines and the publication of the Zimmermann telegram, Wilson called for war on Germany on 2 April 1917.
To comply with the Selective Conscription Law, 27-year-old Clarence filled out a Registration Card for Local Board No. 1. At the time, he was living and working at 29 Wentworth Street, Charleston. His employer was J.M. Dawling Grocery. Clarence was ordered to report for Basic Training at Camp Jackson in Columbia March 30, 1918. Camp Jackson was created in 1917 as the U.S. entered World War I. The site was announced by Douglas MacArthur, who was then a major but became one of the most famous generals in American history. Clarence officially enlisted in the army on April 1, 1918. After Basic Training in Camp Jackson for one month, Clarence was then transferred to the Thirteenth Division, which was then in training at Camp Sevier, Greenville.
After training, Clarence went to France the last of May. He was assigned to the 118th Ambulance Corps, of the 105th Sanitary Train, in the 30th Division. The Ambulance Corpsmen were responsible for evacuating the sick and wounded after receiving emergency treatment from the medical corps personnel at the regimental, battalion or support unit level. The Ambulance Section of the Sanitary Train consisted of a headquarters, one horse drawn and three motor ambulance companies.
In 1918, the Allies launched the “Hundred Days Offensive.” A series of advances followed as the Allies broke through the German defenses along the Hindenburg Line. A joint American-Australian force attacked at Bellicourt, France in late September.
While continuously going back and forth, bringing wounded out of the battle zone, Private Dunning was killed by shrapnel near Bellicourt on September 29, 1918.
The “Hundred Days Offensive” ultimately brought about the end of the war. But not soon enough for Clarence Dunning. He was only 28 years old. Clarence was initially buried in Templaux, France. Later exhumed, Clarence Dunning, the only Summerville resident to be killed in action during World War I, was brought to Charleston on the 12:15 train, and was met at the Union Station by several members of Charleston American Legion Post No. 10, who with those from Summerville formed an escort. Rev. Sigfrid. L. Blungren, pastor of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church officiated at the internment services. Clarence was cited for his heroic service and was brought home and buried at Magnolia Cemetery on Sunday, April 17, 1921. The funeral services were held in the morning at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Summerville.
You can find out more about Pvt. Dunning and the sacrifices ordinary people of Dorchester County have made throughout history by visiting the Dorchester Heritage Center in St. George!
The Dorchester Heritage Center opened its Veteran’s Exhibit on Memorial Day 2018. In that exhibit, there are remembrances to honor all our local Dorchester County veterans, especially those who gave their lives in the service of our country.
If you have a story to share regarding any of these men or others, please contact us so we may document and preserve it for future remembrances.
