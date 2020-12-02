Helping the homeless at Home of Hope

Virus or not there is still a homeless problem and COVID-19 only compounds the issue. While donations are down there are more and more people struggling and looking for help.
Home of Home on Central Avenue in Summerville is a shelter for men that opened back in 2015. So far the shelter has helped over 500 people. “We get a lot of different guys from a lot of different walks of life,” said Belle McHugh the Facility Manager at the Home of Hope.
“It’s guys that have been effected by drug and alcohol issues, guys that are effected by mental health issues that for one reason or another cannot get prescribed medication.”
In the spring of 2015 elected officials in Summerville along with the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO), a nonprofit corporation established to address the ongoing problem of homelessness in the Summerville area, began to organize the effort that later became Home of Hope.
In the first week of October 2015 the shelter accepted its first two male guests. Within a couple of months, the facility was at full capacity with 16 guests. The shelter has been full ever since but COVID-19 has slowed efforts.
“We are going to be a little careful about filling the shelter. I have 11 men I am going to try to leave it at that until after the holidays just to keep safe,” said McHugh. “It is hard because you’re saying no to people. Now I won’t say no to the man who comes to the front porch and tells me he’s going to be in the woods sleeping tonight. I’ll take him in.”
There is no time line for guests. The model is based upon relationships and second chances. Home of Hope believes that as long as a guest follows the rules and continues to progress towards a state of independence and self-sufficiency they will continue to work with them. There are some people who arrive at the facility who never thought they would be in such a position.
“I’d really like people to know that most people have a set idea of what a homeless man is, I just want people to know it’s probably not what they think,” McHugh said. “I have literally seen men turn their life around that have literally came out of the woods and lived that way for a few years.”
McHugh said while donations are down at this time, Home of Hope could not happen the help of Summerville leaders and the support of the community.