Heart Disorder Surviver now Cardiac Care Nurse Shares Experience

Trident Medical Center celebrated the completion of a $15 million cardiac care
expansion with a ribbon cutting where Berkley Trevino, RN story goes deeper than just taking care of patients because she has been in their shoes before.
“We are an excellent team and are a big family. We at the cath lab see people at all times of the night. I’m thrilled to have a new lab up.” Berkeley said.
Berkley Trevino, at the age of 22 learned she had a heart disorder after being sick and not knowing what condition she had. In addition she was finishing nursing school, and being sick didn’t slow her down. After she finished school she was in ER services for 7 years and now serves as one of the cardiac care nurses.
During the search for her condition she was a recent newly wed, just entered nursing school, and had a pacemaker implanted. Her personal story helps her connect with the heart patients, and with the new equipment she can give them better care.
“The new lab has broadened our need to care for people, and the equipment helps the accuracy of things. We’ve come a long way with image quality, and this helps us take care of our patients better.” Berkeley said.
The new expansion includes a 16-bed cardiac procedure recovery unit, new cath lab ,and a new electrophysiology lab.