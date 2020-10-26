You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Group seeks public comment on tree-planting campaign

  • Updated
Group seeks public comment on tree-planting campaign

The Town of Summerville has launched a survey designed to help it come up with a name for its new tree-planting group.

The Town of Summerville has started a grant-funded tree planting campaign this winter to encourage the community to plant and protect trees.

The community stakeholder group for the project brainstormed campaign slogans and narrowed the list to the top five.

The group wants the public to be able to vote to determine the slogan for the campaign. It has posted the poll/survey on its website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8Z9W2NN. Also, the QR code in this story will allow readers to get to the survey.

Source: Town of Summerville