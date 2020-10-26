Group seeks public comment on tree-planting campaign

The Town of Summerville has started a grant-funded tree planting campaign this winter to encourage the community to plant and protect trees.
The community stakeholder group for the project brainstormed campaign slogans and narrowed the list to the top five.
The group wants the public to be able to vote to determine the slogan for the campaign. It has posted the poll/survey on its website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8Z9W2NN. Also, the QR code in this story will allow readers to get to the survey.