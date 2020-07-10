Governor's new order to reduce spread in young adults

The latest COVID-19 numbers for July 10, from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show 1,725 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional confirmed deaths.
Locally, the July 10, report shows Dorchester County having 66 new cases, Charleston County has 265 new cases and Berkeley County is reporting 98 new cases of the virus. Statewide, the total number of overall confirmed cases are 52,273, probable cases to 146, confirmed deaths are 922 and 7 probable deaths.
DHEC said in a statement there are currently 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 177 of those patients are on ventilators.
DHEC’s statement said as of July 9, 89% of South Carolina patients confirmed to have had COVID-19 are estimated to have recovered from the disease. The state’s recovery rate is updated online twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Meantime DHEC continues to remind residents to social distance and wear a mask while out in public. Also on July 10, Gov. Henry McMaster took it step further to try and reduce the number of COVID-19 positive cases among young adults.
McMaster said a morning news conference today that the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants throughout the state will be prohibited after 11:00 p.m. each night. The governor’s order will go into effect Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 p.m.
“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said McMaster. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”
The governor’s order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business. There are approximately 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.