Girl Scouts organize heroes parade for Summerville Medical Center

The Moncks Corner’s Girl Scout Troop 3210 delivered cookies to Summerville Medical Center with a little more flare than usual. Traveling in seven cars on Saturday, the scouts and their family members held signs outside of the car windows that read “thank you,” and they cheered as they drove past an assembly of healthcare workers lined up outside of the hospital.
The hero's parade also included Summerville Fire and Rescue, Summerville Police, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, and Dorchester County Fire and Rescue.
“We wanted to do something for the community and let the staff at Summerville Medical know that we appreciate everything that they do to help keep us healthy and strong during these trying times,” said Jessecia Rawls, mother of 11-year-old scout Braelyn Rawls.
Rawls along with fellow scout mom, Heather Langdon, helped their troop arrange the heroes parade. At first the scouts were going to parade alone but after Rawls made a facebook post about their plans, local first responders jumped on board.
“This (experience) has encouraged our girls to look for whatever need there may be in the community and find a way to reach out and help even- if it’s just something as simple as saying ‘thank you,’” Rawls said.
Summerville Medical Center is currently caring for one patient who has COVID-19 but it is prepared to treat many more. The hospital’s third floor has been designated as the area for COVID-19 patients. Up to 30 patients can be cared for on that floor but there are contingency plans in place to take other spaces in the hospital, if needed.
Registered Nurse Karen Miner said she was grateful for the support of the girl scouts and first responders. She said while the coronavirus pandemic has not hit Summerville as hard as other areas, her heart goes out to the healthcare workers across the nation who are suffering amid the pandemic.
“It’s overwhelming knowing that our comrades are in battle,” Miner said. “We are doing our part but I wish we could do more to help.”
Karrie Powell, chief nursing officer at Summerville Medical, thanked the scouts and first responders for their thoughtful parade. She said staff members at the medical center have received a lot of support from the community in recent weeks including gifts of food, beverages, and friendly messages of encouragement.
“It’s tough being on the front lines some days but it’s what we’re here for and it’s what we are trained for,” Powell said. “I just want to say thank you to the community overall- we really appreciate the outpouring to our nurses and all of our teams at the hospital as we get through this difficult time.”