George H Seago Jr., an advocate for Summerville public library, dies at 101

George H Seago Jr. — a champion for local public libraries — has died at the age of 101. He was a veteran of World War II, an entrepreneur, a husband and a father. He was also largely responsible for the creation of Summerville’s first local public library.

Seago died on July 1 at his home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for friends, community and family.

The Dorchester County Public Library’s George H. Seago Jr. branch on Trolley Road is the namesake of the man who advocated for its inception in the 1970s. Prior to the county opening the public library on Trolley Road, Summerville residents had access to books only through small, private establishments.

Although the library branch was named after Seago, he remained humble and told the Journal Scene in 2018 that he was merely “a little cog in a big wheel,” regarding the work it took to generate community support for the local public library.

He helped establish the Friends of The Summerville Library group, which later contacted all of the registered voters in the county by mail, asking for support on their cause to build a local public library. In addition, Seago connected with each Dorchester County Council member to gently persuade each one to see the many benefits of a local public library.

His effort did not stop at local government leaders; for 25 years Seago advocated for Summerville’s library services at the state and national level.

In 2018, Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn told the Journal Scene that he and Seago were first introduced in the 1990s when Seago was championing for the Summerville library services. Hearn said anyone would have been impressed by Seago’s “energy, enthusiasm, and level of caring for Summerville and Dorchester County Library.”

Hearn said that Seago made the community better simply by being a part of it.

Dr. Ed West, a local historian, said Seago reminded him of other influential Summerville residents who were not born in the town yet contributed to it in very big ways. He said Seago realized that public libraries provide an opportunity to advance literacy for everyone.

“He had a continuing interest in the promotion of our local culture and he wanted the people of Summerville to become aware of what they have and to advance our understanding and our unity,” West said.

A native of Augusta, Georgia, Seago served as an Army officer during World War II, joining the military after earning a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from the University of Georgia in 1939. For most of his time in the service he was in North Africa with the British 8th Army, training soldiers to use American-made military replacement equipment.

While stationed at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, Seago married JoNelle Grace Nichols of Leesville. The couple later moved to Summerville where Seago became manager of the CC Royal Lumber Co (later Flack-Jones Lumber Co, then Westvaco Lumber). In 1983 Seago retired and started his own import and export company called Seago Forest Products. He exchanged specialty woods from all around the world.

Seago and JoNelle raised two children in Summerville. They were faithful members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.