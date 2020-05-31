George Floyd protests move into downtown Summerville; Curfew set for 6 p.m. Sunday

Summerville's town council enacted a curfew in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
The decision was made at a special called council meeting Sunday to limit damage from potential violent protests.
The vote also gives Mayor Ricky Waring authority to adjust the curfew based on events through June 11.
"The Town of Summerville fully respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest," according to a statement released to the Journal Scene on Sunday. "The Police Department will be assisted by surrounding local, state, and federal agencies to work to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters."
Town officials also encouraged all businesses in the area of Main Street to close or completely secure their properties and parking lots by removing any furniture or debris.
"Criminal activity and destruction of property will not be tolerated," town officials said in prepared statement.
Police have asked anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911 and to stay safe.
Town Hall and the Annex Building will close to the public at 3 p.m. Monday.
On Sunday, protestors marched down Main Street and gathered in Hutchinson Square on Sunday shouting "Black Lives Matter," and repeating the name of George Floyd- the unarmed black man who was killed while in custody in Minneapolis.
Businesses in downtown Summerville have been boarded up in the event that Summerville would see vandalism or violence as Charleston did on Friday night.
(This is a developing story)