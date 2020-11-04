Friday night fun

The players aren’t the only ones who get to have a little fun during Friday-night football games in the Lowcountry.
From the field, to the sidelines, to the stands, excitement flowed throughout Summerville’s Memorial Stadium Oct. 30. Fans were treated to a thrilling game between Summerville and Berkeley, a senior night celebration, and performances from the Green Wave Marching Band and Cheerleaders. Halftime activities also included a drawing for a boat and a field goal challenge sponsored by a local car dealership.
The Green Wave hits the road for this week’s game in Goose Creek and has its first playoff game Nov. 13.