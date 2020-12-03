Friday Arbor Day includes handout of longleaf pine seedlings

The Flowertown Garden Club, in association with the Town of Summerville, will hand out longleaf pine seedlings during Friday's annual Arbor Day Ceremony and Tree Planting.
This year's event will take place at 11 a.m. Friday near the fountain behind the Summerville Town Hall, 200 S. Main St.
As is custom with the event, two trees will be planted - this year the will be two Eastern Redbuds planted near the fountain.
The club will hand out the longleaf pine seedlings in an effort to help jumpstart a tree planting campaign called “Summerville Roots for Trees,” which will officially begin in 2021.