Fresh For All food giveaway in Summerville fed more than 1500

“This was a perfect representation of not only Summerville, but Dorchester County and the Tri-County is experiencing right now,” said Erin Pfaff-McDonough, resource connection manager for Trident United Way. “There were folks in line who never have been to a place like this or receiving services like this.”
Demonstrating how great the needs are, while the event was supposed to start at 10 a.m., some people lined up in their cars outside the facility around 7 a.m. Originally designed to serve up to 200 families, the overflow crowd had organizers bring in additional food to accommodate approximately 375 families, which means approximately 1,500 people can be fed.
Each family was given a 25 pound box of shelf stable food, a large box of fresh produce and a bag of apples.
Due to COVID-19 safety reasons, volunteers loaded food in a “drive up” format, with food put directly in cars, so personal contact was non-existent. Volunteers for the giveaway included Trident United Way staff, AmeriCorps members, Lowcountry Food Bank volunteers, Lowcountry Food Bank staff, Summerville Police Department, Crunch Fitness and Dorchester Adult Education Center Staff.
A similar event at our Resource Connection Center in Moncks Corner in March (prior to any COVID-19 restrictions) drew more than 500 people.
Trident United Way is uniquely positioned to handle this large-scale effort, as it has a long history of architecting and managing special funds for past disasters like hurricanes and floods.
Residents looking for a way to help their community can consider the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund. All funds will stay in the Tri-County.
Trident United Way, in partnership with The Post and Courier, is administering the fund.
Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund contributions will be used for basic needs, support those who have lost work or experienced other financial hardships, deploying efficient emergency networks of agencies with proven on the ground experience, and to support nonprofit partners with the surge of assistance requests and supplement service capacity.
Trident United Way is underwriting all costs associated with disbursing one hundred percent of the funds going directly to COVID-19 response and relief efforts. In the unlikely case all funds are not spent, remaining funds will be set aside in a reserve fund for use during future response efforts.