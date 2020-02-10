Free women’s self defense seminar seeks to create survivors, not victims

Women who are interested in learning how to protect themselves are invited to attend a free self defense seminar on Saturday at Black Force Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness Academy in Summerville.
The seminar is led by Sensi Dwight Decker and Professor David Kirk. They have a combined 40+ years in martial arts, self-defense experience. Both men have been in the local and federal law enforcement field for over 30 years.
“We are professionals happy to teach women everywhere on personal security, self awareness, survival tactics, escape tactics, and weapons use/knowledge,” Decker said. “We want women to be more knowledgeable and understand what they are facing every day in this criminal world we live in. We want survivors, not victims.”
Decker and Kirk’s experience ranges from special operations, undercover narcotics, SWAT, bodyguard/ personal protection details and more. Decker started BFMMA in 2010 and has been inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame. He has continued to offer free self defense classes for women every year since he opened his martial arts academy. In addition, he has taught self defense to scout groups, church groups and at women’s shelters.
He said everyone can benefit from frequently practicing self defense techniques, because just like anything else- the skills can be forgotten when they aren’t used. And while most self defense seminars instruct women to yell and fight, Decker said this seminar goes beyond the basic techniques.
“Our main focus for this seminar is more tactful; teaching specific tactics for escape and evasion,” Decker said.
He wants parents to be aware of the threats, and know how to defend their family. Decker said he personally knows of families in the Summerville area who have experienced terrifying incidents or close calls with predators. Human trafficking is like the “elephant in the room,” he said.
“There is so much (in the news) about human trafficking but no one is talking about how to combat it,” Decker said. “We just want to pass our knowledge on to these women and young girls; all we are looking to do is to save at least one person from being a victim.”
The seminar is for any female ages 10 years old and up. Decker requests that parents be aware of the sensitive topics to be discussed during this seminar. Decker and Kirk will cover self awareness, self defense, survival, escape, evasion and more skills. The seminar takes place 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 200 Varnfield Drive Unit D in Summerville.