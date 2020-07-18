Founder of Katie’s Krops named 2020 National Geographic Young Explorer

Katie Stagliano, a 21-year-old Summerville resident who founded Katie’s Krops, a nonprofit which empowers youth to maintain vegetable gardens and feed those in need, has been named a 2020 National Geographic Education Young Explorer.
Stagliano received the accolade along with a handful of other young adults from six different countries. Each Young Explorer is leading efforts to improve conditions in their communities and help those in need. Their efforts range from storytelling and scientific innovation to conservation, education, civic engagement and much more. Explorers are chosen because of their ability to see profound possibilities to make a difference.
“In a world of challenging news, I am very excited to share some very good news,” Stagliano said in a Facebook post. “I am humbled and honored to have been named a 2020 National Geographic Education Young Explorer, a global community of young people with empathy, tenacity, unbridled passion, and an insatiable drive to seek solutions to build a sustainable future and thriving planet.”
Stagliano’s mission to nourish her neighbors began when she was even younger. As a child, she learned to grow vegetables in her backyard and then was invited to donate her first harvest to a local soup kitchen. She helped serve the meals and was hooked.
For the following decade, Stagliano remained dedicated to her dream of ending hunger.
Katie’s Krops now has 100 gardens growing across the country and has donated thousands and thousands of pounds of fresh produce to people in need.
After the pandemic hit, the group ramped up their efforts to meet an increased demand for meals. Stagliano and loyal volunteers serve meals via curbside pickup on Thursdays at Summerville Baptist Church.