Fosters needed at Dorchester Paws

Dorchester Paws is currently in need of fosters for kittens, cats, and puppies and their mothers. In a news release, the organization stated that its current facility is designed to kennel up to 101 cats and have resorted to pop-up kennels to support the number of felines in care.
“Our animals deserve the opportunity to thrive in a foster situation and deserve the care and treatment that we’re unable to provide when we reach capacity,” said Foster Coordinator Mollie Crabtree.
To help combat overcrowding at the shelter, Dorchester Paws is offering a $20 adoption special for cats 6 months or older through Sunday, June 28th. This fee includes the spay/neuter, vaccines, and microchip.
If interested in adopting, Dorchester Paws has multiple ways that potential adopters can find the dog or cat perfect for them. One of those new ways is through the brand new Free-Roaming Cat Room, an open environment that allows potential adopters to get insight into their cat’s personality. If residents are unable to commit to the long-term commitment of adoption, there are multiple ways to assist Dorchester Paws.
Fostering is the greatest need at the moment.
Currently, Dorchester Paws has 25 kittens that are in need of foster care, in litters as large as three kittens, but singles are available. There is also a need for two canine fosters, a litter of 7 with their mother and a litter of 9 with their mother.
Donating to the shelter allows Dorchester Paws to support their fosters in providing medical care, assisting in food costs, and more. To donate, visit their website here and support the Most Critical Needs Fund https://dorchesterpaws.org/give-today/.
Due to COVID restrictions, Dorchester Paws is requesting that interested fosters make appointments via email at foster@dorchesterpaws.org. Appointments can be made any day of the week from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM to 5PM.
Residents interested in adopting and/or fostering a dog are asked to visit DorchesterPaws.org for more information and/or to visit the shelter located at 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville between the hours of 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.