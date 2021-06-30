Flowertown Players are back

Like most, Summerville’s Flowertown Players struggled financially during the pandemic but things are looking up as the theatre art scene begins to shake-off the Covid-19 fallout to officially open the curtain on its 45th season.
In March of 2020 a state mandate due the pandemic forced the historic James F. Dean to close its doors. Flowertown Players prides itself on being a theatre by the community, for the community and for several months the community couldn’t contribute.
“Being closed was hard on everybody,” said Monica Shows, the Treasurer on the Board of Directors with Flowertown Players. “You can tell the public misses that energy of coming to performative theatre, you know, being taken away, I think really played on a lot of people’s basic psyche.”
To keep things going during the downturn the Flowertown Players got some help by receiving some state and federal grants which gave them some breathing room until things cleared up.
“Even though we’re closed, you know, we still got utilities, we still got insurance, we still got taxes all things that have to continue happening as a business,” said Shows. “We’re not the only ones, all of the arts were affected heavily this past year.”
Now the theatre scene is slowly coming back, small performances and acting classes are gaining more momentum once again and there is a full slate of performances in the months ahead.
First up there will be a mini-series in the month of August called "End of Summer" Series that will offer adult comedies. It will involve four different productions, four different directors with one production in each of the four weeks of the month using the same set. Single tickets will be $25 and there are bundle packages available.
Season 45 will also include “Moon Over Buffalo” in October, “A Wonderful Life: A Radio Show” in November/December, “Steel Magnolias" in January and the musical “Beehive” in April.
“People are ready to be back on stage, they want to help as ushers, they want to help in the technical, they just want to be involved in the theatre again,” she said.