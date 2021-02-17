Flowertown Festival: Spring event will have a fall feel in 2021

No word yet on if pumpkin spice funnel cakes will be a part of the festival fare but the Flowertown Festival is changing seasons.
After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual spring event was previously set for March 26-28, 2021, now organizers have decided to push it back a little further is Oct. 8-10. The Summerville Family YMCA who hosts the festival said the decision was made after taking many factors into consideration.
Organizers said they are committed to the community’s safety and well-being and is taking steps to lead in this area. They are working with DHEC, Dorchester County Government, and the Town of Summerville to use its facilities as COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The announcement from the Summerville YMCA said they are also working with other non-profit organizations and community partners to support the community through health and wellness outreach, feeding programs, and keeping the doors open for members.
This will be the 48th year for the Flowertown Festival, the two-day event packs over 200,000 visitors into downtown Summerville.