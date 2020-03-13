Flowertown Festival postponed

Amid growing concern over the spread of COVID-19, the Flowertown Festival has been postponed until September, according to officials from the Summerville Family YMCA.
"After due consideration, the Summerville Family YMCA and the town of Summerville have agreed to reschedule the 48th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival to take place on September 4, 5 and 6, 2020," said Erin Roach. "While we understand the impact, the safety and wellbeing of our community remains our top priority. More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks."
(this is a developing story)