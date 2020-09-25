Flood Warning issued as Edisto River rises above flood stage

A Flood Warning has been issued for Dorchester County, according to the National Weather Service.
The Flood Warning is in effect until Monday evening around the Edisto River near Givhans Ferry.
At 9:30 a.m. Friday, the Edisto River measured 10.7 feet at the Givens Ferry monitoring sation. Flood stage occurs at 10 feet.
Minor flooding is taking place now and residents in low lying areas should seek higher ground immediately.
National Weather Service forecasts said the river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet
this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.