Five Days of Action focuses on child abuse prevention

While the pandemic has made it more difficult for some to identify child sexual abuse, the need for strong and safe adults in the lives of children is as important as ever.
The Summerville Family YMCA announced that it is participating in the “Five Days of Action”, Oct. 26-30, 2020. The Five Days of Action is a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.
Statics provided by the YMCA show that 90% of children know their abuser and one in 10 will be abused before they turn 18-years-old.
In the announcement, the YMCA stated the organization wants to encourage adults and organizations in the community to play a vital role in making Summerville a safer place for children, especially during this ever-changing environment.
“Protecting children from sexual abuse must be the number one goal of every person who cares about the health and well-being of kids,” said Erin Roach, YMCA Marketing Director. “Together, we can stand up to demand that children are protected and encourage adults to make it happen in our community. It takes all of us.”
Not only are some kids being separated from their mentors and responsible adults during this time, but many of them are experiencing the uncertainty of social unrest, domestic violence and other issues.
The YMCA said, Five Days of Action will help communities and parents/caregivers take it one day at a time and will offer tips, tools, activities, and resources that are relevant to the current environment.
Organizers said when adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs, and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they foster a culture of child abuse prevention. Together, those active, can bring awareness to the issue of child sexual abuse in our communities and have important conversations around how to work together to prevent abuse from happening.
The Y, with support from the YMCA Guardians for Child Protection, YMCA of the USA, Darkness to Light, the Redwoods Group Foundation, and Praesidium have made materials available to help adults learn more about preventing child sexual abuse.
For more information about preventing child sexual abuse visit www.fivedaysofaction.org. Materials are derived from YMCA of the USA’s “Know. See. Respond.” copyrighted in 2020.