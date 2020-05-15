Finding facts during uncertain times

When it comes to COVID-19, information comes as fast and furious as its spread. But how does one make sure the information they are getting, is actual fact?
There are some tips on making sure the news, on the virus, the spread or the politics in it all, really happened and it starts with the news consumer.
From the incessant ticker at the bottom of the screen on cable news channels to the news feeds on social media, information is everywhere, but—a word-of-caution.
“It has become much easier to become duped,” said Dr. Jason Peterson, Assistant Professor and Department Chair of Mass Communications and Journalism at Charleston Southern University. “The truth is the internet is both a blessing and a curse. The last bastion of truly free expression and at the same time, for every reputable source of information out there, there are four or five that are completely fictional.”
Now more than ever more people are using social media platforms to get their news and people are, for the most part, free to post whatever they like whether it’s true or not.
“You look at a post, be it on social media or something of the sort and you have to practice a level caution, does it seem logical does it seem to make sense? There are simple things you can do to sort of confirm or deny the source of information,” he said.
To be an informed consumer of information, in a world of social media clutter and cable news pundits and talking heads, Peterson said you have to always be a responsible skeptic. The more work you put in, the better off you’ll be.
“If you put in the due diligence and go to multiple organizations if you see something off base, go to other organizations to see if they have it, don’t immediately accept it. Skepticism can be bad but it can also be good and I think you have to be a little skeptical today.”
The best practice may be to always ask yourself, who said it and where did that information come from, can the publisher or author be contacted and who is quoted?
“To me the bottom line is if you can put a name on it, you can put in the leg work to find out how reputable that individual is,” he said. “If you see something that has a bunch of information and little attribution, little to no names of sources, immediately, you should have a problem with that.”
Peterson also wants to remind news consumers to be aware of odd looking URLs (web addresses) and look for the top-level-domain (TLD) portion of the address like, (.com, .net, .gov, .org). Be wary and do extra research of top-level-domains that have just two letters because many times those are from foreign countries.
Although despite your best efforts misinformation will continue to flood the airwaves and the newsfeeds. Today, now more than ever, it’s about doing better research.
“It’s not going to stop being there, you can’t put toothpaste back in the tube,” Peterson said. “We need to be smarter about how we consume the information.”