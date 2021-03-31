Fetter Health to provide additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics in low country

Fetter Health has announced that it will be hosting additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the low country in the coming days. Both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available on a first come first serve basis.
Phase 2, which began on Wednesday, March 31, states that the vaccine is now open to anyone ages 16 and older in South Carolina. However, this eligibility does not apply to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which requires individuals to be at least 18 in order to receive vaccination.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only current vaccine that has been approved for those under 18. A press release from Fetter encourages individuals that are ages 16 and 17 to find a provider of the approved Pfizer vaccine in order to receive the vaccination.
The Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine will be available on Thursday April 1 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Faith Assembly of God North Campus. The single does vaccine will also be available on Tuesday, April 6, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jane Edwards Elementary.
The second does of Moderna will be provided at Summerville High School on Monday, April 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 7, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
A report from DHEC on March 31 confirmed 474 new cases of COVID-19. As positive cases continue to be found even amidst the further availability of vaccines, public health officials urge community members to continue practicing proper precautions to ensure safety.