Fetter Health Care to host vaccine clinics in the coming days

Fetter Health Care has announced that it will host several vaccine clinics throughout the coming week for those that qualify for Phase 1B, in accordance with SC DHEC guidelines. The clinics will be distributing both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second dosages of the Moderna. The event will run on a first come first serve basis.
Phase 1B includes anyone that is over the age of 55, those who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease and those who work on the frontline with increased occupational risk. It also includes anyone that was previously eligible during Phase 1A. The press release noted that participants should not arrive at the clinics anymore then 30 minutes before they open.
As vaccines are becoming more readily available to residents in the area, Fetter Health employees remain optimistic of a healthier year in 2021.
"As we have reached the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, we reflect on all that has been lost while also holding on to the hope that is ahead,” Aretha R. Powers, DHA, CEO of Fetter Health, said in a recent press release. “We are excited to be a part of this new hope through our vaccine clinics and to contribute to a better year ahead.”
The clinics will be running on Tuesday, March 23 from 9 a.m.-2p.m. at the Azalea Church of Christ offering Moderna Dose 2 only. On Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center offering the Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose only. On Thursday, March 25 at the Baxter Patrick Library from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. offering the Moderna Dose 2 only.