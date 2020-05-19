Family of tractor death victim assumed he was under doing repairs

New information regarding the death of a man from Summerville has been released by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as 61-year-old, Joseph Teal, who died on May 16.
Brouthers said he was killed in an incident involving a farm tractor and was crushed by the tractor attachment while under working on it. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner.
A recently released incident report from the DCSO said deputies were dispatched to the scene on Belle Meade Lane in reference to a male being trapped under a tractor. Deputies said when they arrived on scene that Teal was beyond help.
Deputies said it appeared to the victim had crawled under the attachment on the back of the tractor to make a repair to a hydraulic leak when the attachment came down on him causing injuries to his shoulder and neck.
The report states a family member of Teal said he lives in camper on the property and often runs the tractor. The family member said they noticed Teal behind the tractor and assumed he was fixing it, which was not uncommon.
Deputies said when family members went to check on him 30 minutes later they found him unresponsive and they were able to pull him from underneath.