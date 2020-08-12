Educators honored by Chamber at virtual event

As administrators grapple with school reopening formats amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, teachers, parents and students have mixed emotions about returning to school.
Sarah Gams, the 2021 South Carolina Teacher of the Year, said it is important to acknowledge that everyone is dealing with a range of emotions about returning to the classroom - whether it be virtually or for in-person learning.
“I’ve taught for 17 years and I know that this is going to be the most difficult year yet,” Gams said. “None of us were prepared when our governor made the hard decision to close our schools. It was a shock for all of us and now it’s August and we are preparing for opening in a very different format than we ever expected. It’s a hard time for everybody.”
Gams teaches English at Spring Hill High School in Chaplin, South Carolina. On Tuesday she was the keynote speaker during a Virtual Teacher of The Year Breakfast hosted by the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce and presented by REV Federal Credit Union.
Gams addressed attendees virtually via ZOOM. She said while many decisions are still being made about how education will take place this year, the goal of education remains the same: to support student growth through academics and experience.
To engage with her live audience she took two polls using the website Poll Everywhere. First she asked audience members how they are feeling about returning to school. Participants' responses varied. Several people said they felt excited, while others reported feeling anxious.
Next, she asked audience members what kinds of struggles they have faced due to COVID-19. Participants replied that they have struggled with childcare, negativity, and fear for the future. Many people expressed sadness about missing in-person connections and fellowship with others.
In turn, Gams shared her own pandemic-related struggles. When schools closed abruptly in March, Gams and other teachers in her district had one day to prepare two weeks worth of material for her students to complete remotely. The effort required collaboration and communication with fellow teachers, she said.
The first week of remote learning went well but in the second week Gams said she noticed a change; students were not showing up for online learning. They were “ghosting,” or showing signs of “zoom fatigue,” according to Gams.
“It was a very big struggle not being able to reach students,” Gams said.
Feeling disconnected from her 140 students, Gams decided to try a new approach. She recorded a video of herself reading her favorite children’s book, “Not a Box,” by Antoinette Portis.
The book portrays a small rabbit who shows that a box can be anything from a mountain to a rocket ship; all it takes is a little bit of imagination.
“What I love about this book is that we are going to have to think outside the box,” Gams said in her video. “School is not the same, life is not the same, our social lives are not the same. And we’re going to have to think about ways to make it beautiful.”
She challenged her students to take advantage of the time they had at home. She told them to be creative - just like the rabbit in the book. She told them to work at finding ways to bring joy to themselves and to those around them.
Gams said her students accepted the challenge and began to create videos and share pictures of their own personal projects. Many of them took up gardening or started a small business from their home.
She emphasized that the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over. She admitted that despite efforts made by her district, some students still won’t have access to the technology required for distance learning during this coming school year.
Gams became choked up as she described some of the hardships her students had endured in addition to the pandemic. She knew one of her students was homeless and lacked access to technology or the internet. Another student confided in Gams that she had suffered from depression.
Carrie Bovender, Board Chair for the Chamber, asked Gams for her own personal take on school reopening this fall. Gams replied that she wants to be in the classroom with students for in-person classes. However, she said returning to in-person classes is only possible if it can be done safely.
She said the key to making any situation work is to have a mindset that allows for giving grace and mercy to others.
“We’re going to start thinking outside of the box,” Gams said. “Together we can do it - together we can do anything.”
2020-2021 Teachers of the Year
Clay Hill Elementary -Chaquain Boone
Harleyville Elementary –Jennafer Easterlin
Williams Memorial Elementary-Jocelyn Fludd
St. George Middle-Marie Gladfelter
Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle-Tamara Washington
Woodland High-Brittany Sibert
2020-2021 Rookie Teachers of the Year
Clay Hill Elementary-Nicole Mitchell
Harleyville Elementary-Rachel Chapiesky
Williams Memorial Elementary-Kaelah Primus
St. George Middle
Harleyville-Ridgeville Middle
Woodland High-Andrew Chariker
Pinewood
Lower School - Tammy Bowers
Middle School - Olivia Guillet
High School - Deirdre Hawes
Summerville Catholic
Cheree West
DD2 2020 TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
Adult Education - Jennifer Roberts
Alston-Bailey Elementary - Asia Williams
Alston Middle - Ariana Mitchell
Ashley Ridge High - Lindsey Jutzeler
Beech Hill Elementary - Lindsey Grow
DuBose Middle - Amanda Birchmeier
Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary - Brittany Brown
Eagle Nest Elementary - Alexandra Blair
Flowertown Elementary - Carlissa Cleveland
Fort Dorchester Elementary - Ashley Clemmons
Fort Dorchester High - Hillary Deering
Givhans Alternative Program - Chris Hensley
Gregg Middle - Eric Emerson
Joseph R. Pye Elementary - Vanessa Mijango
Knightsville Elementary - Rebecca Butler
Newington Elementary - Kirstin Kyzar
Oakbrook Elementary - Kim Garcia
Oakbrook Middle - Meredith Melven
River Oaks Middle - Tina Hammock
Rollings Middle School of the Arts - Marissa Chavis
Sand Hill Elementary - Lia Locklair
Spann Elementary - Donna Skipper
Summerville Elementary - Maree Carway
Summerville High - Tarrah Meyer
William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary - Heather Watts
Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary - Sheena Olsen