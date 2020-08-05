Earth Fare reopens in Summerville

Summerville’s Earth Fare has reopened for business after it closed five months ago. The organic grocery store located at 1101 North Main Street held a grand re-opening celebration on Wednesday morning. Town officials joined in the celebration along with the store’s staff members.
Earth Fare is based in Asheville and has stores in Georgia and Virginia. It once had 50 stores across the southeast but had to close all of them after the company went bankrupt in February.
Now the store has new investors and has reopened many of the stores, but not all of them.
Earth Fare’s mission is to improve lives by making healthy food available to everyone. The company does so by implementing strict product standards, ensuring the highest quality of craftsmanship, and living by its core principles every day.
All of the food sold in stores is free of added hormones, artificial preservatives and sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, antibiotics, artificial fats and more.
To ensure the safest shopping experience for all customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the store requires all shoppers wear face masks; it will also be offering masks to guests to wear in-store, free of charge.
Earth Fare is following all recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be operating at limited capacity.
Additionally, the following measures are in place at all Earth Fare stores:
- All team members will wear masks and have their temperature taken before their shift begins
- Plexiglass is set up at each register and floor markers have been placed to ensure guests remain 6 feet apart
- Hand sanitizer will be available for shoppers
- Carts will be sanitized after each use
- The store will undergo a nightly deep-clean