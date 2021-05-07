DSS highlighting urgent foster care needs

Several Children in the area are in need of foster homes. May is Foster Care Awareness Month it gives the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) an opportunity to bring attention to the need for temporary caregivers.
Children come into foster care when their parents or family cannot safely care for them and no other alternative placement for them exists.
“It can be a variety of things, educational neglect, physical abuse, situational neglect; maybe their home does not have running water or electricity,” said Connelly-Anne Ragley, Director of Communications and External Affairs at SCDSS.
While kinship care is the preferred placement option in South Carolina, this is not always possible and a non-kin foster family home is needed.
At the end of the first week in May, 4,040 children were in foster care in South Carolina. While the numbers rise and fall all the time, the local area is in line with most other counties in the state, depending on population.
“Berkeley County has 120 children in care, Dorchester has 48 children in care and Charleston County has 309 children in care,” said Ragley.
The goal is to work toward increased family stabilization for the children and expedite reunification and permanency. South Carolina continues to need additional foster homes so children can remain in their counties of origin, sibling groups can stay together, and teens can be cared for in the home of a family.
“Older youths and teenagers, those tend to be our most difficult one to place because everyone wants an infant or toddler but foster families are less interested at times with taking teenagers,” she said.
The specific requests for certain ages does cause a problem, considering the fact the agency is reporting that the average age of a child needing a home in Berkeley County is 9.8-years old and statewide the average is 9.2-years old.
“Statewide at any given time we estimate we need a thousand foster homes with an emphasis on taking larger groups of siblings and then older youths and teenagers,” Ragley said. “I know that fostering takes a commitment, takes a commitment of your time, your resources, your home and definitely your heart.”
If you are considering becoming a foster home, there are resources to get started and there is a process. The first steps can be taken online and currently training is being conducted online. Go to the agencies website to learn about becoming a foster parent or ways to support foster parents.