Drive on up, Roper St. Francis expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Orange cones guided some COVID weary residents towards a little peace-of-mind. Roper St. Francis Health Care is rolling out its vaccination plan in the parking lot of the North Charleston Coliseum. On Jan. 19, physicians and staff got to work on getting a COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of those driving in.
“Starting tomorrow [Jan. 20] we will expand our COVID-19 vaccination efforts to Lowcountry residents who are 70 and older,” said Dr. Jeff DiLisi, President and CEO of Roper St. Francis Health Care.
“Appointments for vaccines are required, without an appointment you’ll be turned away,” he said.
While more vaccines are being sent out across the country, there’s not near enough yet for everyone who wants one. “Demand has already been tremendous and we are booking several weeks out,” said DiLisi.
On the first day only 50 vaccinations were given at the site. Administrators at Roper St. Francis are planning to do 500 shots each day for the next three weeks. Right now it’s all about efficiency—a familiar location with a large parking lot for drive-ups, is ideal.
“I cannot think of a more central location than this coliseum for residents to access this potentially lifesaving vaccine,” said DiLisi.
Governor Henry McMaster included North Charleston in his scheduled stops to different vaccine sites across the state. He also visited Conway Medical Center earlier in the day.
“The hospitals today, so far, are the main places where we can get the shots,” said McMaster.
McMaster said at the event there was some confusion at hospitals in different parts of the state because some facilities were not using the entire portion of the two-stage vaccine.
“As a result about half of the hospitals were only giving about half of their doses that they should have been giving, so now we have cleared up that misunderstanding,” said McMaster.
When asked, McMaster didn’t say what types of penalties a hospital would face if large quantities of vaccines are squandered in the future. He said the state needs hospitals to work as hard as they can and if they don’t have the staff to complete the task, the state will help.
“We’ve opened up the rules to allow for retired doctors, retired nurses, anyone-- medical students or others who are trained in giving shots, they are able to come and work as volunteers, in hospitals and other places,” said McMaster.
The Governor mentioned during the visit in North Charleston the national guard has also been activated to help if needed.
“The Good news the very best news is that we now have two vaccines that are available,” he said. “Now the bad news is, there is no bad news, we just have to move quickly.”