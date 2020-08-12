Dorchester School District purchases PPE for opening of schools

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced today the state government is distributing 10 million dollars of personal protective equipment to school districts for reopening of schools.
School districts were given the opportunity to participate in bulk purchasing of PPE through the state, but would not be given additional funding to purchase these items. The cost of items received through this program was to be reimbursed to the state by participating school districts.
In response to this announcement, Dorchester School District Two would like to clarify and assure parents and staff that an abundance of PPE has been purchased and received for students and staff in its district.
In a statement issued from DD2, district officials said in an effort to ensure that PPE was available for all Dorchester School District Two students and staff before the start of the school year, the district choose to procure all necessary PPE items including, but not limited to:
· Cloth reusable masks for students and staff
· Disposable masks
· Surgical masks
· Face shields
· Hand sanitizing stations
· Infrared thermometers
· Electrostatic backpack sprayers
· Gloves
· Water bottle filling stations
· Informational signage
· Additional cleaning supplies
The district made the decision to procure the needed PPE at the district level in order to protect the safety and health of its students and staff. At this time, district officials have said they feel prepared for the safe reopening of schools.