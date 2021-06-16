Dorchester Road library closing for upgrades

The Charleston County Public Library system is temporarily closing the Dorchester Road Regional Library at 6325 Dorchester Road beginning July 3 at 5 p.m. to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project.
The library is the system's fifth regional branch to receive renovations.
Updates include new interior finishes; replacement of shelving; refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.); new furniture; technology upgrades; and new designated children and teen areas.
Once construction is underway, it is expected to take approximately one year to complete. The designs were created by McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS), while M. B. Kahn is handling construction.
During the closure, items placed on hold can be routed to another library by selecting an alternate location when placing a hold online or by calling one of the other branches.
Book returns will remain available on site until July 14. After that, patrons can return items to any other open location.
In 2014, Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum to build five libraries and update the existing branches.
For more information on CCPL, go to ccpl.org or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.