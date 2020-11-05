Dorchester Paws Virtual Auction is live

Dorchester Paws has launched its second annual virtual auction and will concluded the event with a live event Nov. 8 by Maddie Moore, interim executive director; and April Howard, director of shelter operations.
Proceeds of this event will benefit the 4,000 dogs and cats cared for annually by Dorchester Paws, the only open-admission, no-kill shelter of Dorchester County.
Dorchester Paws’ signature event, Rock the Rescue, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year, this event brings in adopters, awareness and funding to the shelter.
Approximately 80 percent of the funding that the shelter receives comes from in-kind donations, often made at events such as Rock the Rescue.
To supplement some of that income, the Dorchester Paws Virtual Auction will be even larger than last year’s with special items and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else.
Items available for auction include original art by Sarah Ferreira, Lowcountry artist; a designer wallet, and limited edition items with reminders of the Lowcountry.
Baskets available include themes such as “Happy Housewarming,” “Garage Refresh,” “Explore Charleston” and “For the Office.” Unique experiences include an exotic Balinese Paradise Retreat, a three-hour fishing trip for four people, and a wine class for up to 20 people.
According to a prepared statement from shelter officials, "Dorchester Paws is incredibly thankful for all of our sponsors and donors, but specifically our headlining sponsor, Shady Oaks Storage."
Established in 1972, Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County serving all the lost, abandoned and abused dogs and cats.
Dorchester Paws is committed to instilling humane principles into society through the prevention of cruelty to animals and taking every animal that comes to the shelter on the journey from victim to victory.
2020 Virtual Auction & Event Schedule
Bidders should visit dorchesterpaws.org and click on the Virtual Auction banner, or bidders can go to the sign-in page to find auction items and prepare to bid.
The live streaming of this event will include a one-hour show featuring some of the shelter's furry friends along with staff, volunteers and donors.
Nov. 1: Silent Auction Begins.
Nov. 8, 2:45 p.m.: Pre-program begins; 3-4 p.m.: Live streaming of program; 6 p.m. Bidding closes.