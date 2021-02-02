Dorchester Paws named 2020 Nonprofit of the Year by Summerville Chamber

The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce’s award program is designed to recognize the dedication, achievement and entrepreneurial spirit displayed by exceptional local businesses, nonprofits and individuals.
Recipients of the 2020 Chamber Awards were announced virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live on Jan. 29.
Congratulations to the 2020 Nonprofit of the Year, Dorchester Paws. Dorchester Paws, formerly known as Frances R. Willis SPCA, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals in Dorchester County, South Carolina. Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County, serving towns including Rosinville, Ridgeville, Oakbrook, St. George, Summerville and Grover, SC. Partnering with Dorchester Code Enforcement, they take in every lost, abandoned and abused animal and provide them with food, shelter and medical attention until they find their forever home.
The shelter was established in 1972 by Frances R. Willis. Over the years, the shelter has been expanded, but they continue to reach and exceed capacity because our community is growing and the pet overpopulation crisis is not abating.
Dorchester Paws is a partner in the “No Kill South Carolina Coalition.” They are determined to end unnecessary euthanasia in Dorchester County by 2019. Since the beginning of 2017, they have made significant improvements to the shelter and quality of care they provide to the animals. Their euthanasia rate has been steadily reduced and they have not euthanized for time, space or money since January 2017. They are committed to making their live release rate meet the national average and in 2020 helped pass a Trap Neuter Return (TNR) Ordinance.
As the only open admission shelter serving our county, they take in every animal that crosses their gate, despite capacity limits, and rely heavily on fosters. Shelters and Rescues need support from their community now more than ever so that they can continue to end unnecessary euthanasia. Not to mention, the shelter has seen little renovations since it was established in 1972, yet they continue to improve upon and humanely care for an increasing number of animals. In 2020, they had to close their doors four times due to heavy rainfall that caused the shelter to flood.
When asked about their “why”, they said it is simple: the four paws and two eyes that have no voice. Imagine if they had no place to go? They are a voice for the voiceless, a shelter for the homeless, and an advocate for the abused.
Since its establishment in 1911, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has been an integral part of the growth of Summerville and the surrounding areas. Our mission is to protect and promote the quality of life in the community, with specific emphasis on improving economic vitality and providing a favorable business climate. For more information, please visit www.greatersummerville.org or call (843) 873-2931.