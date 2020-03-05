Dorchester Paws flooding, closed for second time this month

Dorchester Paws has closed for the second time this month due to flooding. Staff members have been busy scooping buckets of water out of the drain to keep the kennels dry.
The shelter typically has to evacuate their whole campus at least once a year during Hurricane season. Currently they have 258 animals on site and are working to keep them all safe, warm and dry.
Dorchester Paws is currently operating out of a facility that was built in 1972. In January of 2019 they launched a capital campaign to build a new shelter. The campaign raises awareness for, support, and funds in order to build the new shelter the community both needs and deserves.
While the shelter hopes to be in their new facility by the end of 2021, they are still in need of funds. The new location will be on Orangeburg and Mallard Rd.
Donations can be made by visiting: https://dorchesterpaws.org/capitalcampaign/